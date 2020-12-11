STA vs HEA, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming Online

In the second tournament game of the Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars will be up against Brisbane Heat. Glenn Maxwell is leading Melbourne Stars, while Chris Lynn will be the captain for Brisbane Heat. Both the teams come with some extremely talented players, indicating a tough clash on Friday, December 11.

The Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020 match will begin at 1.45pm at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. This will be second of the 61 league clashes this year. The tournament begin on December 10 and will go on till February 2021.

Melbourne Stars will come up with fresh enthusiasm as the team have twice lost the opportunity to lift the trophy after reaching finals for last two seasons.

When will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match start?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will be played on December 11.

Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match be played?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match begin?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will begin at 1.45pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.

Melbourne Stars Probable Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Clint Hitchcliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Hilton Cartwright, Dilbar Hussain

Brisbane Heat Probable Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Jimmy Peirson, Ben Laughlin, Simon Milenko, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wood