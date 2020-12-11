- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
STA vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The second match of the much-anticipated Big Bash League 2020 will be played between Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat on Friday, December 11 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The STA vs HEA BBL 2020 outing is scheduled to start at 1.45pm IST. Both the teams have stars players, each expecting to play their best. Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn from the Australian national cricket team will be expected to show an excellent game today, as they head the teams Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, respectively.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 11:20 AM IST
The BBL 2020 commenced on December 10, and will host 61 matches in total throughout the league, including with five knockout round matches. The final match of the Big Bash League 2020 is scheduled to be played on February 6.
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE ()
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details
December 11 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 team, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat captain: Josh Philippe
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Chris Lynn
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat wicket keeper: Jimmy Peirson
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Ben Laughlin, Matthew Kuhnemann
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Clint Hitchcliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Hilton Cartwright, Dilbar Hussain
STA vs HEA Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Daniel Lawrence, Jimmy Peirson, Ben Laughlin, Simon Milenko, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Wood
Summary: STA vs HEA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STA vs HEA Dream11 Best Picks / STA vs HEA Dream11 Captain / STA vs HEA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
