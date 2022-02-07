STA vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match 5, February 07, 9:30 PM IST

STA vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Star CC and Helsinki Titans: The European Cricket League 2022 edition gets underway on Monday, February 7 in Cartama, Spain. The T10 Champions will have six teams namely Tunbridge Wells, Svanholm, Austrian Cricket Tigers, Star CC, Helsinki Titans, and Dreux. Each team will face the other five teams once in the first leg of the competition. The Stars CC and Helsinki Tigers will square off against each other in the fifth match of the T10 Championship on Monday at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain from 9:30 PM IST onwards.

Stars CC will start the tournament as one of the favourites as they appear to be one of the stronger teams in Group A. The team has plenty of experienced players in their ranks such as Akhil Arjunan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, and Khalid Mangal among others who are expected to be the standout players for the team.

The Helsinki Titans, on the other hand, also boast of a strong line-up that will give them a lot of confidence heading into this tournament. They have a strong batting line-up as well as talented bowlers who can trouble the opposition.

Both sides will be playing their second match of the day, Star CC lock horns with Austrian Cricket Tigers at 3:30 PM IST at the same venue. While, the Titans square off against Tunbridge Wells at 5:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Star CC and Helsinki Titans; here is everything you need to know:

STA vs HT Telecast

STA vs HT match will not be telecasted in India.

STA vs HT Live Streaming

The Star CC vs Helsinki Titans game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

STA vs HT Match Details

The Star CC vs Helsinki Titans contest will be played at Cartama Oval in Cartama at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, February 7.

STA vs HT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:

Vice-Captain:

Suggested Playing XI for STA vs HT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Aniketh Pusthay

Batters: Abbas Butt, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Roshan Vishwanath, Shiv Karan

All-rounders: Akhil Arjunan, Khalid Mangal, Ranjith Maniarasan

Bowlers: Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Jatin Madan, Zahoor Khan

STA vs HT Probable XIs:

Star CC: Advyth Manepalli (WK), Murali Ravichandran, Roshan Vishwanath, Farhad Chinigar, Shiv Karan, Harpal Virdee, Ranjith Maniarasan, Rutvij Thumar, Ansh Trivedi, Jatin Madan, Rahul Shah

Helsinki Tigers: Zahidullah Kamal (WK), Aniketh Pusthay, Abbas Butt, Arun Bhatia, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Akhil Arjunan, Khalid Mangal, Amrik Bhatia, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Jagmeet Singh, Zahoor Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here