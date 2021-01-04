CRICKETNEXT

STA vs HUR, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming Online | The 27th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21 will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. At present, the two sides need to up their game. Melbourne Stars have only managed to win a few of the six matches that they have played, while the Hurricanes have five wins to their credit. In the last match, HOH had defeated STA by 21 runs.

When will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match start?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be played on Monday, January 4.

Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match be played?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match begin?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match will begin at 10:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 S Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.

STA vs HUR, Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars Probable playing XI against Hobart Hurricanes: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Zahir Khan, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

STA vs HUR, Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes Probable playing XI against Melbourne Stars: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Johan Botha, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith

 

