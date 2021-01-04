Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (T20)

STA vs HUR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Melbourne Stars will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 27th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 on Monday. The match will be played at 10:35 AM IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The two sides met just a couple days ago, when the Hurricanes bagged a convincing victory over the Stars by 21 runs. The Hurricanes have been one of the best teams this season and have won five of the seven matches they have played so far. In contrast, the Stars had a poor run with just two wins in six games and are currently placed sixth in the group.

All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.

January 4 – 10:35 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

STA vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Zahir Khan

STA vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland, Johan Botha