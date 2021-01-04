- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes (T20)
STA vs HUR Cricket Scorecard (T20)
Match 27 T20, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 04 January, 2021
Melbourne Stars
18/1
(1.2) RR 13.5
STA vs HUR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
STA vs HUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STA vs HUR Dream11 Best Picks / STA vs HUR Dream11 Captain / STA vs HUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 10:43 AM IST
STA vs HUR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Melbourne Stars will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 27th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 on Monday. The match will be played at 10:35 AM IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The two sides met just a couple days ago, when the Hurricanes bagged a convincing victory over the Stars by 21 runs. The Hurricanes have been one of the best teams this season and have won five of the seven matches they have played so far. In contrast, the Stars had a poor run with just two wins in six games and are currently placed sixth in the group.
STA vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming
All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.
STA vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
STA vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Match Details
January 4 – 10:35 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs HUR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs HUR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes captain: Marcus Stoinis
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs HUR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes vice-captain: Colin Ingram
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs HUR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs HUR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes batsmen: Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Hilton Cartwright, Andre Fletcher
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs HUR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, D'Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs HUR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes bowlers: Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith
STA vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Zahir Khan
STA vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland, Johan Botha
