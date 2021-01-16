- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
STA vs REN Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
STA vs REN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STA vs REN Dream11 Best Picks / STA vs REN Dream11 Captain / STA vs REN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 16, 2021, 6:46 PM IST
The 42nd match of the ongoing Big Bash League will be played between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades on Sunday. This is the third time the two teams will be facing each other in the tournament. On both of the previous occasions, the Stars got the best of their opponents. Currently on the fourth position, Stars have won four out of the ten matches played, while the Renegades are at the bottom of the table with just two wins. Despite the likes of Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh, the Renegades have failed to impress. The Stars certainly have an edge in the upcoming match.
STA vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Streaming
All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.
STA vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
STA vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Details
January 17 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs REN Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs REN Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades captain: Marcus Stoinis
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs REN Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades vice-captain: Aaron Finch
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs REN Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper: Sam Harper
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs REN Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades batsmen: Hilton Cartwright, Andre Fletcher, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs REN Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jack Prestwidge
Big Bash League 2020-21 STA vs REN Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades bowlers: Adam Zampa, Zahir Khan, Peter Hatzoglou
STA vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Seb Gotch (WK), Nic Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Zahir Khan
STA vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Noor Ahmad, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge, Imad Wasim
