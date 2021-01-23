STA vs SCO Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Best Picks / Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Captain / Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Perth Scorchers have been in great form in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21. The team are placed at the second spot of the point table and have a total of seven wins and 28 points to their credit. Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have been performing quite averagely in the league.

The STA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers match will start from 1:45 PM IST on Saturday, January 23 at the MCG.

The Stars have six losses to their credit after they lost the latest match against Renegades by five wickets. The team are at the fourth position with 24 points from 12 matches. Scorchers on the contrary had defeated the Hurricanes by 22 runs in their previous match.

STA vs SCO Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

STA vs SCO Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

STA vs SCO Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers : Match Details

January 23 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MCG.

STA vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 team, Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers:

STA vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers captain: Glenn Maxwell

STA vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

STA vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

STA vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers batsmen: Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Colin Munro

STA vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone

STA vs SCO Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

STA vs SCO Big Bash League Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Marcus Stoinis, Liam Hatcher, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Sam Rainbird

STA vs SCO Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Josh Inglis (WK), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed.