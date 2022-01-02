STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For BBL 2021-22 Match, January 2, 10:00 AM IST Sunday

STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers: Melbourne Stars will meet Perth Scorchers in the 31st match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 10:00 AM IST on January 02, Sunday.

The first match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers was postponed due to a Covid-19 scar. Hours before the commencement of the game, an umpire tested positive for coronavirus and thus the authorities were forced to postpone the game for a later date.

Looking at the squad and performance of both the teams so far, we can say that Perth Scorchers have an upper hand and they will start as favourites on Sunday. Scorchers won their first six matches to establish their domination in the tournament. Their first loss came against Sydney Thunder by 34 runs. With six wins from seven games, Perth are second in the points table.

On the contrary, Melbourne Stars are sixth in the standings with three victories and as many losses. The team is struggling with consistency and needs to improve the same in order to achieve success. Melbourne are heading into the Sunday match after thumping Brisbane Heat by 20 runs.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

STA vs SCO Telecast

STA vs SCO match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

STA vs SCO Live Streaming

The Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

STA vs SCO Match Details

The Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers contest will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne at 10:00 AM IST on January 2, Sunday.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Joe Clarke

Suggested Playing XI for STA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke

Batters: Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Hilton Cartwright

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Brody Couch

STA vs SCO Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Joe Burns, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright

Perth Scorchers: Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here