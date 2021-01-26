STA vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, 2021Match Ended259/9(50.0) RR 5.18
IRE
AFG260/3(45.2) RR 5.74
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
STA vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Best Picks / Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Captain / Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 26, 2021, 7:38 AM IST
Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers have consecutively lost two latest fixtures each in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21. With the upcoming match, January 26, both of them will be aiming for a strong comeback. The two sides had previously met on December 26 and in the match Sydney Sixers registered their win by one wicket.
Sydney Sixers have anyway been in good form since the beginning of BBL 2020-21. The team have eight wins and 32 points from 13 matches, despite losing their latest against Hobart Hurricanes by 7 runs. Melbourne Stars on the contrary have been out of shape for quite a while now and are placed at the second last spot of the league table. The team have 24 points from 13 matches. Till now they have been on the losing end of seven outings including the previous one in which they locked horns with Perth Scorchers and lost by 11 runs.
The STA vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match will start from 2:00 PM IST on Monday January 26 at the MCG stadium.
STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Live Score
STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers : Match Details
January 26 - 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MCG.
STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 team, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers:
STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers captain: Glenn Maxwell
STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers vice-captain: Haris Rauf
STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers wicket keeper: Josh Philippe
STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers batsmen: James Vince, Jordan Silk, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright
STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers all-rounders: Tom Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis
STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf
STA vs SIX Big Bash League Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Jackson Coleman, Seb Gotch, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Lance Morris/Jonathan Merlo
STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: James Vince, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Steve O’Keefe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Lloyd Pope, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking