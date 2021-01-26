STA vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Best Picks / Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Captain / Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers have consecutively lost two latest fixtures each in the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21. With the upcoming match, January 26, both of them will be aiming for a strong comeback. The two sides had previously met on December 26 and in the match Sydney Sixers registered their win by one wicket.

Sydney Sixers have anyway been in good form since the beginning of BBL 2020-21. The team have eight wins and 32 points from 13 matches, despite losing their latest against Hobart Hurricanes by 7 runs. Melbourne Stars on the contrary have been out of shape for quite a while now and are placed at the second last spot of the league table. The team have 24 points from 13 matches. Till now they have been on the losing end of seven outings including the previous one in which they locked horns with Perth Scorchers and lost by 11 runs.

The STA vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match will start from 2:00 PM IST on Monday January 26 at the MCG stadium.

STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers: Live Score

STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers : Match Details

January 26 - 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MCG.

STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 team, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers:

STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers captain: Glenn Maxwell

STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers vice-captain: Haris Rauf

STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers wicket keeper: Josh Philippe

STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers batsmen: James Vince, Jordan Silk, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright

STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers all-rounders: Tom Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

STA vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf

STA vs SIX Big Bash League Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Jackson Coleman, Seb Gotch, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchliffe, Lance Morris/Jonathan Merlo

STA vs SIX Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: James Vince, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Hughes, Steve O’Keefe, Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Moises Henriques, Lloyd Pope, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards.