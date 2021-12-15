STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For BBL 2021-22, December 15, 1:45 PM IST

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers: Melbourne Stars will have a go at Sydney Sixers in the upcoming 13th match of Big Bash League 2021. Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne will host the high-octane clash at 01:45 PM IST on December 15, Wednesday. Both the teams have done a fine job in the tournament so far and will be looking to add another victory under their belt.

Sydney Sixers are living upto their tag of defending champions in the Big Bash League 2021. The team made a terrific start to their campaign by winning their first two games against Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes by 152 and 14 runs respectively. Sixers’ maiden loss in the tournament came in their next match against Hobart by 44 runs. With seven points, Sixers are second in the points table.

Melbourne Stars also have the same number of points as Sydney Sixers and they are occupying third place. Stars got off to a dismal start as they encounter a massive loss against the Sixers. However, the team has made a stunning comeback by defeating Sydney Thunder in their last two games.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

STA vs SIX Telecast

STA vs SIX match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

STA vs SIX Live Streaming

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

STA vs SIX Match Details

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on December 15, Wednesday.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for STA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin

Allrounders: Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Steve O’Keefe, Tom Curran, Brody Couch

STA vs SIX Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian,

