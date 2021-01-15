STA vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STA vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / STA vs STR Dream11 Captain / STA vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

STA vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Buoyed by their previous win, a confident Adelaide Strikers will once again lock horns with Melbourne Stars in match 40 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 at theMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, January 15.

Going through a season of ups and downs, the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers clash once again within a gap of five days in this tournament. In their previous encounter, the Strikers defeated the Stars by five-wickets at home. Earlier in the match, Glenn Maxwell’s Stars won the toss and elected to bat first. Marcus Stoinis (47) and Nic Maddison (46)scored to help their side to set a target of 147 runs from their allotted 20 overs. Chasing a competitive total, the Strikers managed to register an easy victory with Phil Salt (31), Jonathan Well (39) and Ryan Gibson’s unbeaten 22.

The Strikers are currently occupying the fourth spot, having won five and lost five games so far. While the Stars out of their nine games have won only three and have slipped to the eighth position.

The BBL 2020-21 match between Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers is scheduled to start at 1:45 pmIST.

All the BBL 2020-21 matches will be live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, while it can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.

January 15 - 1:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

STA vs STR BBL 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch (WK), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Haris Rauf, Sam Rainbird

STA vs STR BBL 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C, WK), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle or Harry Conway, Liam O'Connor