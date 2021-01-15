STA vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
STA vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
STA vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STA vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / STA vs STR Dream11 Captain / STA vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
STA vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Buoyed by their previous win, a confident Adelaide Strikers will once again lock horns with Melbourne Stars in match 40 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 at theMelbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, January 15.
Going through a season of ups and downs, the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers clash once again within a gap of five days in this tournament. In their previous encounter, the Strikers defeated the Stars by five-wickets at home. Earlier in the match, Glenn Maxwell’s Stars won the toss and elected to bat first. Marcus Stoinis (47) and Nic Maddison (46)scored to help their side to set a target of 147 runs from their allotted 20 overs. Chasing a competitive total, the Strikers managed to register an easy victory with Phil Salt (31), Jonathan Well (39) and Ryan Gibson’s unbeaten 22.
The Strikers are currently occupying the fourth spot, having won five and lost five games so far. While the Stars out of their nine games have won only three and have slipped to the eighth position.
The BBL 2020-21 match between Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers is scheduled to start at 1:45 pmIST.
STA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Streaming
All the BBL 2020-21 matches will be live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, while it can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.
STA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
STA vs STR BIG Big Bash League T20 2020-21, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Match Details
January 15 - 1:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Big Bash League T20 2020-21 STA vs STR Dream11 team for Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers captain: Marcus Stoinis
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers vice-captain: Adam Zampa
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper: Alex Carey
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers batsmen: Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers all-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers bowlers: Adam Zampa, Wes Agar, Liam Hatcher
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch (WK), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Haris Rauf, Sam Rainbird
STA vs STR BBL 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C, WK), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle or Harry Conway, Liam O'Connor
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking