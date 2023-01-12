STA vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, BBL 2022-23, January 12, 1:45 PM IST

STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers: Melbourne Cricket Ground will play host on Thursday, as Melbourne Stars will battle it out with Adelaide Strikers. The two teams have experienced different journeys in the competition. Melbourne Stars are placed at the bottom of the points table.

The team has failed to put up a good performance. They have won only two out of nine league games. Stars are currently on a two-match losing streak as they were beaten by Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes by six and two wickets, respectively. In their last game against the Hurricanes, batters let the team down by scoring only 131 runs in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers are third in the standings with five wins and four losses. The team will be in a pleasant rhythm as they are coming after defeating Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets and 20 runs, respectively. The batters are doing extremely well for the Strikers. In their last two games, they recorded scores of over 200 runs.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers, here is everything you need to know:

STA vs STR Telecast

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

STA vs STR Live Streaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

STA vs STR Match Details

STA vs STR match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 12, Thursday.

STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Colin de Grandhomme

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Suggested Playing XI for STA vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Chris Lynn, Hilton Cartwright, Thomas Rogers

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Peter Siddle

STA vs STR Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joe Clarke(wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen(wk), Peter Siddle, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Ryan Gibson, Wes Agar, Harry Conway

