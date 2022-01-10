STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 10, 01:45 PM IST

STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers: Adelaide Strikers will go up against Melbourne Stars in the 43rd match of the BBL 2021-22. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 10, Monday

Strikers’ first game against Stars was canceled due to the Covid-19 scar in Melbourne Stars camp. The team is in serious trouble in the league. They have won just two out of their nine league matches. They are currently second-last in the points table.The team gained some momentum in their last played match as they outclassed Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets. Strikers will hope to continue the same spirit in the rest of the league to confirm their place in the top five.

Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have been hit hard by Covid-19. More than 13 members of the team didn’t play in their last two games as they tested positive for coronavirus. The franchise is likely to welcome back some players after isolation on Monday and they will aim to make a solid comeback. At present, Melbourne are languishing at the bottom of the table with just three victories.

Ahead of the match between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

STA vs STR Match Details

The Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne at 01:45 PM IST on January 10, Monday.

STA vs STR Probable XIs:

Melbourne Stars: Haris Rauf, Travis Dean, Joe Clarke (wk), Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O’ Connell, Brody Couch, Patrick Rowe, Ahmad Daniyal, Justin Avendano, Qais Ahmad

Adelaide Strikers: Henry Hunt, Rashid Khan, Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk)

