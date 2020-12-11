STA vs THU, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming Online

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

Melbourne Stars will be going head-to-head with Sydney Thunder in the third clash of the BBL 2020-21 on Saturday, December 12. The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will be played at Manuka Oval and it will start at 10.35 am. In the previous season, Melbourne Stars finished at the top of the table with 20 points. They won 10 of the 14 matches and lost four. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder ended the last season sealing the fifth spot in the standings with 13 points. They emerge victorious in six of the 14 clashes.

Also read: New Zealand vs West Indies: Henry Nicholls' Charmed Ton Puts Hosts on Top After Day 1

Melbourne Stars have an impressive spin attack and batsman like Andre Fletcher will provide more strength to their already strong batting line-up. However, their death over bowling could be a bit of an issue for them.

Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja are expected to provide a good start to Sydney Thunder. They also boast of a potent bowling attack. However, they don’t have variety in their spin attack as the effectiveness of Chris Green in the last year or so has declined.

When will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match start?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will be played on December 12.

Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match be played?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match begin?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will begin at 10.35 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.

Melbourne Stars Probable Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Clint Hitchcliffe, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Hilton Cartwright, Dilbar Hussain

Sydney Thunder Probable Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Ben Cutting, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain, Chris Green, Adam Milne