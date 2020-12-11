STA vs THU Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

STA vs THU Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STA vs THU Dream11 Best Picks / STA vs THU Dream11 Captain / STA vs THU Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

In match three of the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 2020, Sydney Thunder (STA) will square off against Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Saturday, December 12. The STA vs THU BBL 2020 fixture is scheduled to start at 10.35am IST. Both the teams have a host of stars players and this will be the maiden for the Thunder, while it will be the second for the Stars.

With Glenn Maxwell and Callum Ferguson heading the teams Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Ben Cutting, Chris Green and Adam Zampa are expected to put up an excellent show for their respective teams.

The BBL 2020 tournament which commenced on December 10, 2020, it will host a total of 61 matches throughout the league, including with five knockout round matches. The final match of the Big Bash League 2020 is scheduled to be played on February 6, 2021.

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

December 12 - 10:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval, Canberra

captain: Alex Hales

vice-captain: Glen Maxwell

wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

batsmen: Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk, Andre Fletcher, Alex Hales

all-rounders: Ben Cutting, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell

bowlers: Adam Zampa, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green

STA vs THU Big Bash League T20 2020, Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Sam Billings, Callum Ferguson (C), Daniel Sams, Brendan Doggett, Alex Ross, Chris Tremain, Adam Milne

STA vs THU Big Bash League T20 2020, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Nicholas Pooran, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Billy Stanlake, Nick Larkin