'Stadium in Melbourne With Roof...': Former England Captain Critical of ICC After Another MCG Washout

As many as four matches of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia have been a complete washout because of rain. And the criticism surrounding the scheduling continues to grow with former England captain Michael Vaughan questioning the preparedness and reaction of the organisers despite knowing in advance the weather forecast.

Both the matches – Afghanistan vs Ireland and Australia vs England – slated to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) were abandoned without toss because of rain.

Vaughan asked why the Docklands Stadium, also in Melbourne, which has a retractable roof wasn’t used for the matches on Friday.

“Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ???,” Vaughan tweeted.

He then cited the example of how the ground in cricket stadiums of Sri Lanka are kept completely under cover to make sure matches get underway quickly without having to wait for the field to get dry.

“Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunder storms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly … Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days ?????,” he asked.

Australian team’s head coach Andrew McDonald explained why MCG is preffered over the Docklands Stadium despite the latter’s obvious advantage.

“I think everyone likes to play at the MCG. You can’t predict the weather but what you do know is the Melbourne fans generally turn out when it’s England and Australia. There’s probably no better stadium that you want to be playing than the MCG. Whether you want to be playing at stadiums with roof on it, that’s up to the scheduling. Yeah, it (Docklands Stadium) down the road but it’s not a purpose-built cricket venue. BBL games are being played there,” McDonald said on Friday.

