Stafanie Taylor Hat-trick in Big West Indies Women Win Over Pakistan

West Indies women’s team skipper Stafanie Taylor gave a commanding performance as she led her team to a six-wicket win over Pakistan women in the third T20 International to make a clean sweep of the series at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here.

ALSO READ - IPL: Increase in Salary Purse for Teams, Bid for New Franchises on Cards for BCCI

Stafanie took a hattrick in the final over to end with 4/17 as Pakistan were bundled out for 102 in 19.4 overs. She then top-scored with 43 not out on Sunday as the home team strolled to 106/4 off 19.1 overs to make it three wins in a row.

Stafanie became the second West Indian woman to take a hattrick at the international level when she removed tailenders Fatima Sana (1), Diana Baig (5) and Anam Amin (0).

The previous hattrick for West Indies was by Anisa Mohammed against South Africa in 2018. Anisa also bowled well to end with figures of 3/24 off her four overs.

When the West Indies batted, Stafanie added 41 for the fourth wicket with Chadean Nation (20) and then had an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 48 with left-hander Kycia Knight, who ended on 24 not out.

Meanwhile, In a freak incident, two West Indies players — Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation — collapsed on the ground within a span of 10 minutes, during the second T20I against Pakistan in Antigua on Friday. It was Henry first and was stretchered off the field and then Nation too was taken off.

Surprisingly, in these unusual circumstances too, the match was not forfeited and hosts Windies went to win by seven runs (D/L). Though the reasons for the sudden collapse is still unknown, it is reported that both the players are stable now.

ALSO READ - If Ravi Shastri Continues to do a Good Job, There’s No Reason to Remove Him: Kapil Dev

As far as the match is concerned, Windies scored 125/6 after batting first. Wicket-keeper Kycia Knight top-scored for the hosts with 30 from 20 balls. Fatima Sana was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan and returned with figures of 2/18 in her four overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 102 in 19.4 overs (Aliya Riaz 29; S Taylor 4/17, A Mohammed 3/24) lost to West Indies 106/4 in 19.1 overs (S Taylor 43 not out, K Knight 24 not out) by six wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here