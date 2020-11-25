Star India Acquires CSA Media Rights Till 2024, to Broadcast 20 Matches Between India & South Africa

Star India has acquired Cricket South Africa's media rights till the end of the 2023-24 season, including 20 bilateral matches between India and the Proteas side across Asia, Middle East and North Africa. The association will commence with England's tour to South Africa starting on Friday, a media release said.

As per Future Tours Plan, the South Africa's men's team will play 59 matches at home including series against top teams such as India, England and Australia. The 'Men in Blue' are scheduled to tour South Africa thrice in this period. The first of these tours, comprising three Tests and as many T20Is, will commence in 2021-22.

The agreement will also cover women's international cricket matches played by the Momentum Proteas as well as CSA's domestic men's franchise matches. "We are delighted to collaborate with Cricket South Africa. South Africa has some of the most highly recalled cricketers and competitive teams, which pride themselves in taking on the best from around the world. We look forward to hosting the best of South African cricket till 2024," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports, Star India.

CSA acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said, "There are few social events on the South African sporting calendar that rally our fans up as much the cricket-showdown between South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, so we wholeheartedly welcome this agreement with Star India."

This will be a first for Star India for a non-India bilateral cricket tournament to be produced in Hindi, in addition to the English feed.

Star India already has the global rights for ICC, BCCI cricket, Indian Premier League apart from other cricket rights.