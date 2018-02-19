Star India Bags Production Rights for IPL And BCCI Domestic Season

The BCCI had invited Request for Proposal (RFP) documents for services relating to the live production of all matches for the IPL and the domestic cricket season, the Board's Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a media release.
The BCCI, however, has not revealed the amount of the deal.
The service agreement and the contract term will cover one season of the IPL (2018) and one season of Domestic Cricket (2018-2019), Choudhary said.
The BCCI, however, reserves the right to extend the term for one more season of IPL and one more season of domestic cricket. The Board, at its discretion, can extend the term to include IPL season 2020, as provided for in the Services Agreement, added the secretary.
Last year, Star India Pvt. Ltd had won the IPL's television, digital, Indian and global media rights for the next five seasons for a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore, outbidding rivals such as Sony Pictures Networks India, Facebook Inc. and Bharti Airtel Ltd.
First Published: February 19, 2018, 5:50 PM IST