Starc and Hazlewood Among Wickets for Australia Against Worcestershire in Warm-up Tie

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 12:12 AM IST
Left out of the first Ashes Test, fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were among the wickets on day two against Worcestershire, helping Australia end the day in a good position.

Hazlewood finished the day with 3/34 while Starc picked up 2/56.

Hazlewood and Starc, in this three-day tour match, are looking to make their case for inclusion for the Lord’s Test starting Wednesday.

Australia were kept out on the field by Alex Milton (74) and Charlie Morris (53) before the hosts declared on 201-9, still trailing by 65 runs.

The Australians did not need a second invitation to pile on the runs and ended the day with the score at 92/1 and the lead at 157 after 26 overs.

Opener Marcus Harris remained unbeaten on 62 while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was 22 not out, having come out to bat at number 3 after

Cameron Bancroft failed to make an opportunity count and was dismissed for 7.

Harris was in fine nick during his half century smashing 12 boundaries in his 78 ball knock.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser also took two wickets each for Australia.

