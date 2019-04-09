IPL 2019 | Mitchell Starc Files Lawsuit Against Insurers for KKR Contract Payment

Loading...
Starc, who was one of the most sought after bowlers in 2018 in the auction, had the second most lucrative deal for an Australian player after Chris Lynn.
The left arm pacer could play in the 2018 edition of the IPL after he injured himself during the second and third Test on the tour of South Africa, where teammates Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were caught for going through with a ball-tampering plan.
Court documents show that a policy would ensure Starc would be paid 1.53 million dollars benefit if he missed the IPL through injury.
Starc, who is represented by Mills Oakley lawyers, is suing a syndicate of Lloyd's of London, the insurance market where insurance can be bought for unique situations.
The writ states that Starc paid a premium of 97,920 dollars to be covered between February 27 and March 31 in 2018, when the tournament ended.
According to Starc, he started feeling pain in his right calf due to uneven footmarks on the pitch while bowling during the second Test in Port Elizabeth on March 10.
"While bowling on uneven footmarks on a worn wicket, the plaintiff suffered a sudden onset of pain in his right calf. The pain worsened over the next few bowling sessions and during the next Test match," the writ said.
"Ultimately, the injury resulted in the plaintiff missing the final Test match of the tour and him being listed by the Australian Cricketers Association and Cricket Australia as injured by reason of tibial bone stress. The injury that the plaintiff suffered was a grade three tibial injury which involved a fracture in his right tibial bone."
Starc was put through the full battery of medical tests by the insurers and a case of exclusion for previous injuries was also made.
The fast bowler, who is still recovering from injury and is in a race against time to regain full fitness ahead of the World Cup, began the South Africa tour with 9 wickets in the first Test before his struggles began.
"The parties have exchanged correspondence about the plaintiff's claim which culminated in a final response from the defendant's representative in the form of an email sent on 22 November 2018," the writ said.
"That email confirmed the defendant's contention that the plaintiff is not entitled to the total disablement benefit."
Starc's manager Andrew Fraser was unable to comment when contacted on Monday.
First Published: April 9, 2019, 11:01 AM IST