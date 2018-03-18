Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 18, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
Mitchell Starc Lauds Wife Alyssa Healy's Efforts on Scoring Maiden Ton Against India

New Delhi: The touring Australian women’s cricket team continued their dominance over hosts India, as they thrashed the latter by 97 runs in the third ODI on Sunday. Courtesy this win, Australia sealed the series 3-0.

The chief architect of the win was keeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy who scored a brilliant 133 runs from just 115 balls. This was Healy’s first ODI ton, that involved 17 fours and two sixes. The batswoman became the first Aussie keeper to score a century in the ODIs.

She was applauded for her efforts by husband Mitchell Starc. In a post on Instagram, Starc referred himself as proud hubby. The left-arm pacer took to Instagram and wrote, “Maiden 100 ✅ First ODI ton by an Aus women’s keeper ✅ Highest Aus score v India ✅ Not a bad days work! Bloody legend! #proudhubby.



Riding on Healy’s ton, Australia posted a mammoth 333/7 in the 50 overs. This is their highest-ever total in ODIs against India. The Indian team had a good start to the chase as openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues got a partnership of over 100, but after the departure of these two, the team completely lost way. India’s innings folded at 235.

