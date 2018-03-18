Mitchell Starc Lauds Wife Alyssa Healy's Efforts on Scoring Maiden Ton Against India

The chief architect of the win was keeper-batswoman Alyssa Healy who scored a brilliant 133 runs from just 115 balls. This was Healy’s first ODI ton, that involved 17 fours and two sixes. The batswoman became the first Aussie keeper to score a century in the ODIs.
She was applauded for her efforts by husband Mitchell Starc. In a post on Instagram, Starc referred himself as proud hubby. The left-arm pacer took to Instagram and wrote, “Maiden 100 ✅ First ODI ton by an Aus women’s keeper ✅ Highest Aus score v India ✅ Not a bad days work! Bloody legend! #proudhubby.
Riding on Healy’s ton, Australia posted a mammoth 333/7 in the 50 overs. This is their highest-ever total in ODIs against India. The Indian team had a good start to the chase as openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues got a partnership of over 100, but after the departure of these two, the team completely lost way. India’s innings folded at 235.
First Published: March 18, 2018, 4:57 PM IST