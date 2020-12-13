- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
Starc To Rejoin Australia Team After Family Illness
Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will rejoin Australia's squad in Adelaide on Monday to prepare for the first test against India after he withdrew from the Twenty20 series due to a family illness.
- Reuters
- Updated: December 13, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
SYDNEY: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will rejoin Australia’s squad in Adelaide on Monday to prepare for the first test against India after he withdrew from the Twenty20 series due to a family illness.
Starc will travel to Adelaide with several other members of the Australian side and the Indian team on a charter flight, Cricket Australia said on Sunday.
“We feel for Mitch at this difficult time and were happy he has taken time out to spend with his family,” Australia coach Justin Langer said in a statement.
“We look forward to welcoming him back into the squad on Monday.”
Starc’s return was also welcomed by fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood as the home side continue their push for a spot in the International Cricket Council’s world test championship at Lord’s next year.
“It’s obviously great news for us to have Starcy come in tomorrow,” Hazlewood told reporters on Sunday. “He’s a huge part of our team and a huge part of our attack.
“Everyone knows his numbers with the pink ball are pretty special so we welcome him with open arms.”
Starc will only have two full days of practice with the pink ball ahead of the day-night test, but Hazlewood said the disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic meant teams were used to changed schedules and preparations.
“If we’ve learned anything from this series it’s that nothing goes to plan,” Hazlewood said.
“I’m sure this hiccup will be no different for Starcy.
“He’s a professional and he would have been doing everything he could over the last week and obviously once he comes into camp he’ll jump straight in and be ready to go.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking