Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

Bangladesh trail by 135 runs, MIN. 23.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Starc Will Need to Do Something Special in Training to Play First Test: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Mitchell Starc will need to do something special to find a place in the playing XI for the upcoming first Test against Pakistan.

Cricketnext Staff |November 16, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Starc Will Need to Do Something Special in Training to Play First Test: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Mitchell Starc will need to do something special to find a place in the playing XI for the upcoming first Test against Pakistan.

In the Ashes, Starc played just one match for the team from Down Under and managed to take six wickets.

"I absolutely love everything that Mitchell Starc brings to the table. But at the same time, they have been reluctant to play him in the last few series. He only played the one Ashes Test match and he did okay in that game," cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"I think Starc will have to do something pretty special at training to be a part of that team," he added.

As Australia is slated to take on Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane for the first Test, Ponting brought up James Pattinson's record at the stadium and said it will go in his favour when it comes to selection.

"Pattinson's got a good record in Brisbane as well. That's the other thing that might go in his favour. At a place where the ball does swing a bit, he generally pitches it up and takes it away from the right-handers," he said.

"The reluctance to play Starc in the past has been that he has generally leaked runs," he added.

The 44-year-old also hailed Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for not leaking runs and being outstanding for a consistent period.

"What we know with Hazlewood and Cummins is they are not leaking runs and they have been outstanding for a long time now. Not only are they getting guys out, but they are making it harder to score as well," Ponting said.

Australia and Pakistan will play two Tests against each other and the second match of the series would be a day-night Test at Adelaide.

Australia Squad: Tim Paine (captain), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

(With ANI Inputs)

Australia vs PakistanPakistan vs Australia

Related stories

Marcus Harris Dropped, Joe Burns Recalled in Australia Squad for Pakistan Series
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 9:16 AM IST

Marcus Harris Dropped, Joe Burns Recalled in Australia Squad for Pakistan Series

Pakistan's Batting is Capable of Posting 400-450 in Australia: Misbah-Ul-Haq
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 9:19 AM IST

Pakistan's Batting is Capable of Posting 400-450 in Australia: Misbah-Ul-Haq

Rare Run of Fitness Has Australia's James Pattinson Pinching Himself
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 11:37 AM IST

Rare Run of Fitness Has Australia's James Pattinson Pinching Himself

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more