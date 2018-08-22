Stars Roll Over for 69 to Hand Patriots Big Win

Loading...
Patriots then took all of 7.4 overs to get past the measly target with Devon Thomas cracking an unbeaten 21-ball 38 enroute a clinical seven-wicket win.
From the high of amassing 226 for 6 in their previous encounter Stars would have been confident after being put into bat. However, they were brought to ground pretty soon as they lost four wickets inside the first five overs.
Left-arm seamer Cottrell kickstarted the innings with the wicket of Andre Fletcher (8) in his very first over. The Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahmudullah then struck twice getting rid of Rahkeem Cornwall (4) and Lendl Simmons(2) before Cottrell removed the in-form Pollard for 4 to leave the hosts tottering at 24 for 4 after five overs.
David Warner and the Afghan all-rounder Qais Ahmed tried their best to resurrect the innings with a brief 25-run stand for the fifth wicket. But once the former was dismissed slicing a simple catch to fellow countrymen Ben Cutting off Lamichhane for 14 the end was nigh. Darren Sammy and Kavem Hodge came and went while Ahmed having struck two fours and two sixes in his 18-ball 24 fell to Lamichhane in a bid to up the scoring rate.
Cottrell applied the finishing touches to the innings picking his third wicket, that of Obed McCoy for 6 to return figures of 3 for 14 in 2.3 overs.
Evin Lewis and Thomas set about chasing the meagre target in style with a 30-run stand in just 2.5. Thomas smashed three fours from the second over, bowled by McCoy while Lewis creamed Mitchell McClenaghan for a four and a six. The New Zealander, however, had the last laugh as he induced a false shot out of the Lewis to dismiss the left-hander for 13
That was a minor blemish for the Patriots as they lost two quick wickets, but Thomas still there at the end, stroked the winning run to help his side get over the line with a whopping 12.2 overs in hand.
The win is bound to improve Patriots' overall run rate as they move into fourth place on the points table with two wins and two losses.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 70/3 (Thomas 38*, Hodge 1/1) beat St Lucia Stars 69 (Qais Ahmad 24, Cottrell 3/14, Lamichhane 2/13, Mahmudullah 2/20) by seven wickets
First Published: August 22, 2018, 11:12 AM IST