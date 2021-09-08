'Start Grooming Shardul Thakur For 2023 ODI World Cup, Consider Him an Allrounder'

Former India offspinner and selector Sarandeep Singh has advised the current team management to start treating Shardul Thakur as an allrounder and groom him for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shardul has been drawing praises from all quarters thanks to his impressive show with the bat and the ball during India’s big win over England in the 4th Test that concluded on Monday.

Shardul struck half-century in each of the two innings at The Oval besides giving India vital breakthroughs across the contest.

“I’ve always been his (Shardul) biggest fan," Sarandeep told The Times of India. “I’ve seen him come through the grind of bowling 25-30 overs per innings in first-class for Mumbai. Ladaku cricketer hai (he is a fighter), with a positive attitude. Even in India, Shardul should be your second pacer after (Jasprit) Bumrah, as you need an all-rounder."

Pointing out his contribution across department, Sarandeep says Shardul should be now be a regular part of the playing XIs in Tests and ODIs, more so since there’s now clarity over when and if Hardik Pandya will ever be back to bowling at full tilt since he returned to action from a major back surgery.

“Start grooming him for the 2023 ODI World Cup. From now on, consider him as an all-rounder. You need a batsman like him at No 7, and he’s a good fielder too. He must consistently feature in the XI in Tests and ODIs, if not the T20Is. I know Hardik is a very good batsman, but his bowling is a concern," Sarandeep said.

He continued, “You don’t know how long (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will last, so Shardul and (Mohammed) Siraj must now regularly play alongside (Jasprit) Bumrah, as age is with them, and they can be groomed for the future," Sarandeep said.

Sarandeep claims that had Shardul been part of India’s playing XI for the World Test Championship against New Zealand in June, they would have ended their long wait for a major ICC trophy.

“If he had played in the World Test Championship final, we would have won an ICC trophy for the first time since 2013. His presence in the line-up would’ve given this team a well-deserved ICC title, which is still missing from its cabinet," he said.

“Those conditions were ideal for his type of bowling, and he would have added depth to our batting," he added.

