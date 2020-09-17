IPL 2020: Top 10 Wicket-takers for Delhi Capitals

When the game of the ball is in the hands of the bowlers, every wicket matters, and before we know it even the "tracer-bullets" fall short from saving the day. We take a look at the top 10 bowlers for the team in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals have always looked a good unit, but they have not been able to punch above their weight. There have been world-class players in their side who have sparkled on different occasions and here, we take a look at the top 10 bowlers for the team in the IPL.

#1 Amit Mishra

The wily leg spinner has been brilliant for the Delhi Capitals and he leads the charts as far as the wicket-takers are concerned. He has taken 97 wickets in 92 matches for the team from the national capital.

#2 Morne Morkel

The former South African bowler enjoyed the conditions at the Feroz Shah Kotla and he ruffled batsmen with his pace and movement. He grabbed 45 wickets in 37 matches for Delhi Capitals.

#3 Umesh Yadav

The Vidarbha fast bowler formed a potent combination with Morne Morkel and left an impression with his performance. With 43 wickets in 47 matches, he was a threat with the new ball.

#4 Chris Morris

The South African all-rounder was one of the top performers for Delhi Capitals and he picked up 41 wickets in 34 matches.

#5 Shahbaz Nadeem

The left-handed is a top performer in India’s domestic circuit and he has picked up 40 wickets in 61 matches. Nadeem’s canny variations have been impressive in the T-20 format of the game.

#6 Ashish Nehra

The former Indian bowler started his career in the IPL with the Delhi Capitals and left an astounding impression both with the new and the old ball. He managed to get 36 wickets in 27 matches.

#7 Kagiso Rabada

The young pace bowling sensation has been superb for both South Africa as well as Delhi Capitals. In 18 matches, he has 31 scalps.

#8 Imran Tahir

The leg spinner was very effective for Delhi Capitals before he moved across to Chennai Super Kings. On the slow and sluggish surface of Kotla, he was impressive and picked up 29 wickets in 20 matches.

#9 Pradeep Sangwan

The left-hand was one of the first picks for Delhi Capitals in the auctions back in 2008 and he has had a reasonable career in the IPL. Sangwan has 29 wickets in 28 matches to his credit.

#10 Irfan Pathan

The former left-arm seamer was also with the Delhi Capitals in the first few years and was pretty amazing with the ball. He managed to get 29 wickets in 46 matches