Stat Attack: Ravichandran Ashwin Equals Anil Kumble's Record During Nagpur Test

Nagpur Test was memorable for India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin. He went past the milestone of 450 Test wickets, finishing with an eight-wicket haul from the match against Australia.

He took a five-wicket haul, his 31st in Test cricket, as Australia folded for 91 in their second innings with India registering an innings victory to take 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Saturday afternoon.

25 of his 31 five-wicket hauls in the format have been at home which is joint-highest for India alongside the legendary Anil Kumble who continues to be all-time leading wicket-taker for his team with 619 scalps to his name.

Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has taken the most number of five-wicket hauls at home - a jaw-dropping 45 - followed by 26 such hauls by his fellow Sri Lankan Rangana Herath.

Ashwin and Kumble jointly occupy the third spot.

Ashwin, 36, said his plan was to lure the Aussie batters into going for the drives.

“I thought this wicket was quite slow. You need to get the batsman driving on this. Getting them to drive was a good way for me to lure them into shots and induce the other half of the bat as well. The carry and bounce seemed a little low," he said during a post-match conversation with the broadcasters.

India captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for his star bowler during a post-match media interaction.

“He (Ashwin) looks a different bowler. I wouldn’t say an improved bowler as he was always a good bowler but he looks a different bowler every time he plays Test cricket. That’s what good cricketers do. They try and up their game and try to reach the next level," said Rohit.

Australia too created an unwanted record. They were skittled for 91 in their second innings in just 32.3 overs. The total is their lowest ever in a Test in India (previous being 93).

Overall, this is their second lowest score in the format against India (83 being their lowest against them).

The second Test of the series will be played in Delhi from February 17.

