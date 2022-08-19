Stat Attack: Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill's Massive Stand Help India Register Record Win Over Zimbabwe

India registered an emphatic 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match match series. It was a dominant performance from India in all three departments as despite missing several senior players they were too good for Zimbabwe. The Indian bowlers managed to execute a collective effort as Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel claimed three-wicket each, while Mohammed Siraj ended up getting one as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 189.

Chasing the target, Indian openers didn’t have the scoreboard pressure as the in-form pair of Shikhar Dhawan (81 not out) and Shubman Gill (82 not out) knocked off the target in just 30.5 overs.

Also Read: ‘Body And Mind Weren’t Working Together in First Few Overs’

Dhawan and Gill has turned out to be a reliable opening pair for India as they have shared four hundred plus partnership in five matches they open the innings together

Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Opening Partnerships

119 vs West Indies

48 vs West Indies

113 vs West Indies

192* vs Zimbabwe

Skipper KL Rahul sacrificed his opening spot for Gill and the young talented batter didn’t disappoint him and played a counter-attacking knock laced with 10 fours and six. The 192-run stand between him and Dhawan turned out to be India’s second highest in 10-wicket victories.

Highest opening stands for India in 10-wicket wins ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly – 197/0 vs Zimbabwe in Sharjah 1998

KL Rahul-Faiz Fazal – 192/0 vs Zimbabwe in Harare 2022 *

Shubman Gill-Shikhar Dhawan – 126/0 vs Zimbabwe in Harare 2016

In the past decade, India have managed to stamp their authority over Zimbabwe and Thursday’s victory was their 13 successive win over the African nation. It is India’s most successive win over an opponent in ODIs

Most consecutive wins for India vs an opponent

13* vs Zimbabwe (2013-22)

12 vs Bangladesh (1988-04)

11 vs New Zealand (1986-88)

10 vs Zimbabwe (2002-05)

Also Read: Dhawan Enjoying Batting With ‘Youngster Gill’

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who claimed three scalps, has now breached the 50-wicket mark in ODI cricket. It took him 42 matches to reach the mark. While Chahar with his 3/27 registered his best bowling figures in ODI cricket and he was also named Player of the Match for his performance.



Veteran Dhawan also completed 6500 runs in ODI cricket during his calm and composed 81*-run knock. He has now scored 6574 runs in 153 innings and has a bright chance to hit the fastest 7000 runs for India in ODIs. Virat Kohli is currently leading the tally for India as he reached the milestone in 161 innings.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here