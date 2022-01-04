State Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Named in Bengal Ranji Trophy Squad

Veteran batter Manoj Tiwary was on Monday named in Bengal’s 21-member Ranji Trophy squad less than a year after he made his political debut for ruling Trinamool Congress party in the state.

The 36-year-old former Bengal captain, who is also a minister of state in sports and youth affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led government, will gear up for his 17th year in first class cricket.

Tiwary, who last played for Bengal in their Ranji final against Saurashtra in March 2020, joined TMC ahead of the Assembly polls and won from Shibpur constituency beating BJP’s Rathin Chakraborty.