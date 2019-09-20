Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

State Units Welcome Supreme Court Verdict; TNCA, CAB Gear Up for Elections

Various BCCI state units "welcomed" the Supreme Court directive on Friday, which allowed them to hold elections in their respective associations.

PTI |September 20, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
State Units Welcome Supreme Court Verdict; TNCA, CAB Gear Up for Elections

Various BCCI state units "welcomed" the Supreme Court directive on Friday, which allowed them to hold elections in their respective associations.

The latest Supreme Court directive restricts the disqualification from contesting elections to office-bearers only, leaving the other positions as they were earlier.

A few days back, Committee of Administrators (CoA) in their electoral directive had mentioned that even the tenure of service in the Working Committee will be calculated to determine the 'cooling off' period, which would effectively put an end to Sourav Ganguly (CAB president) and Jay Shah's (GCA secretary) hopes of re-election.

The Supreme Court on Friday also allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect office bearers but said the results will be subject to its decision.

A bench comprising Justices S A Bode and L Nageswara Rao said the state cricket associations can go ahead with the elections but will not declare the results. It will be subject to the order of this court and legal remedies will be available to parties.

The bench, in its interim order, further directed that disqualification norms "shall remain confined to office bearers only".

"It is a welcome move. One needs to wait for the complete order and study the finer details before commenting. Having said that, we are happy that the Hon'ble Supreme Court has listened to state association's plea and provided much-needed relief and breathing space," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya told PTI.

The TNCA also welcomed the Supreme Court's directive.

"We had sought a clarification on certain issues and it has come. The elections will be conducted. The TNCA will hold a meeting in a couple of days to discuss the court direction and conduct of the elections," a senior TNCA source said.

The CoA counsel during Friday's hearing alleged that the TNCA was amongst few associations, which have not complied with the Constitution of the BCCI as per August 9, 2018 judgement.

In that regard, the SC judgement is a shot in the arm for Tamil Nadu as N Srinivasan, despite being disqualified as per Lodha norms, will remain relevant in the BCCI power game.

While the CoA members were not available for comments, a source close to the SC-appointed committee said that the BCCI elections will go on as per schedule.

"The CoA has no intention of rescheduling BCCI AGM from October 22. Once elections are over, they will submit a report in a sealed envelope to the Supreme Court and their function ends then and there," the source said on Friday.

However, there are still some doubts as to whether they can hold AGM by October 22 as some state units might not be able to conduct their polls by September 28 deadline.

The apex court on Friday also ruled that the 21-day notice period for holding elections will be waived subject to discretion of the Amicus Curiae PS Narsimha.

In case some of the state units delay their elections, then the AGM may be deferred by a few days or weeks.

bccicabIndiasourav gangulytnca

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more