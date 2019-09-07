Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

‘Stats Don’t Do Justice to His Genius’ – Imran Khan Leads Tributes to Abdul Qadir

Tributes poured in from the cricketing world for Pakistan spin legend Abdul Qadir, who died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Cricketnext Staff |September 7, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
'Stats Don't Do Justice to His Genius' – Imran Khan Leads Tributes to Abdul Qadir

Tributes poured in from the cricketing world for Pakistan spin legend Abdul Qadir, who died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, passed away on Friday before he could be brought to a hospital.

Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, under whose leadership Qadir flourished, led tributes to the leg-spinner, saying that statistics did not do his genius any justice.

Sachin Tendulkar, who as a 16-year-old had played many attacking shots against Qadir during an exhibition match, described him as one of the best spinners of his times.

Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to twitter to express his grief at Qadir's demise.

Harbhajan too expressed his shock at the death of the legendary spinner.

In his condolence message, former India batsman VVS Laxman said was always mesmerised by Qadir's unique bowling style.

Tributes also poured in from Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who termed him a "terrific bowler", someone he always looked up to.

"It's very sad news about Abdul Qadir. I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 during my first tour of Pakistan and a lot of people who bowled leg-spin like I did, we looked up to him," he said on air during the ongoing Ashes Test match between England and Australia.

"He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen," he added.

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal also lamented that he will miss his "dear friend".

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra also offered his condolences, saying Qadir made leg-spin fashionable.

Qadir became an icon for keeping the art of wrist spin alive in the '70s and '80s with his bouncy and unique run-up and flamboyant personality.

Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs to pick up a total of 368 wickets in his international career.

After winding up his international career, Qadir ran a private academy near Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. ​

Qadir also served as Pakistan’s chief selector but his tenure ended with his resignation after six months.

He also mentored spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq, Danish Kaneria and Imran Tahir, who would go on to achieve big things on the international stage.

