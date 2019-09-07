‘Stats Don’t Do Justice to His Genius’ – Imran Khan Leads Tributes to Abdul Qadir

Tributes poured in from the cricketing world for Pakistan spin legend Abdul Qadir, who died in Lahore after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Qadir, who would have turned 64 on September 15, passed away on Friday before he could be brought to a hospital.
Former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan, under whose leadership Qadir flourished, led tributes to the leg-spinner, saying that statistics did not do his genius any justice.
Deeply saddened to hear of Abdul Qadir's passing. My prayers & condolences go to the family. Abdul Qadir was a genius, one of the greatest leg spinners of all time. And he was also the life of the dressing room entertaining the team with his wit & humour.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 7, 2019
Qadir's bowling statistics do not do justice to his genius. Had he been playing cricket now with the modern DRS system, where batsmen can be given out on the front foot as well, Qadir would have gotten as many wickets as the great Shane Warne.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 7, 2019
Sachin Tendulkar, who as a 16-year-old had played many attacking shots against Qadir during an exhibition match, described him as one of the best spinners of his times.
Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/iu03d45sJ0— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 7, 2019
Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took to twitter to express his grief at Qadir's demise.
Extremely saddened by the demise of Abdul Qadir the spin bowling stalwart from Pakistan. My heart goes out to his family and friends. #RIP— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) September 6, 2019
Harbhajan too expressed his shock at the death of the legendary spinner.
Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away.met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being,you will be missed forever..condolences to the family..🙏🙏 #RIPabdulqadir pic.twitter.com/HmKVoIwCBU— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 6, 2019
In his condolence message, former India batsman VVS Laxman said was always mesmerised by Qadir's unique bowling style.
Sad to hear about the demise of Abdul Qadir. Was always mesmerised by his unique style of bowling and he was one of the best leg-spinners to play the game. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2019
Tributes also poured in from Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who termed him a "terrific bowler", someone he always looked up to.
"It's very sad news about Abdul Qadir. I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 during my first tour of Pakistan and a lot of people who bowled leg-spin like I did, we looked up to him," he said on air during the ongoing Ashes Test match between England and Australia.
"He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen," he added.
Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal also lamented that he will miss his "dear friend".
Shocking news legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir passing away. He was a dear friend will miss him. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.May his soul Rest in peace.— Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) September 6, 2019
Former India batsman Aakash Chopra also offered his condolences, saying Qadir made leg-spin fashionable.
Abdul Qadir—The man who made leg-spin fashionable. Long curly hair...bounce in every step of a fairly long run-up. Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 6, 2019
Qadir became an icon for keeping the art of wrist spin alive in the '70s and '80s with his bouncy and unique run-up and flamboyant personality.
Qadir played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs to pick up a total of 368 wickets in his international career.
After winding up his international career, Qadir ran a private academy near Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
Qadir also served as Pakistan’s chief selector but his tenure ended with his resignation after six months.
He also mentored spinners like Saqlain Mushtaq, Danish Kaneria and Imran Tahir, who would go on to achieve big things on the international stage.
