Staying Alone in England During Women’s Super League Made Me Stronger: Jemimah Rodrigues

In just over a year, Indian women’s cricket’s rising star Jemimah Rodrigues has firmly established her place in the Indian team, and her journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

Cricketnext Staff |October 24, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Staying Alone in England During Women's Super League Made Me Stronger: Jemimah Rodrigues

In just over a year, Indian women’s cricket’s rising star Jemimah Rodrigues has firmly established her place in the Indian team, and her journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Looked upon as one of the main batsmen in the team at the age of 19, it is easy to forget that Rodrigues is still a college student in the second year of her B.Com degree.

Most recently, Rodrigues had a stint with the Yorkshire Diamonds in the Women’s Super League in England – an experience which she says greatly changed her as a person and made her stronger.

“Travelling alone to England and then staying there and then staying there for the Women’s Cricket Super League was a life-changing experience. I had to plan my practice sessions on my own, and I also did my own laundry and cooked my own food,” she told Bombay Times.

“It wasn’t easy, but at the end of it I emerged as a stronger person.”

Women’s cricket is gaining popularity and eyeballs in India, and while women cricketers are increasingly getting more visibility, Rodrigues says that she often still doesn’t get recognized unless she’s wearing her Indian team gear.

“Unless I am wearing the team India T-shirt, not many people recognize me instantly even now. But things are now changing and the following for women’s cricket has grown immensely.

“Another great development is that women’s T20 cricket has been made a part of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. And winning medals at a global event like CWG will be an unbelievable feeling. We really want to make it happen.”

Along with Smriti Mandhana, Rodrigues is known to be one of the chirpier characters in the Indian team dressing room, and she admits she has a hard time being reclusive in the dressing room.

“I am someone who can’t sit quietly in the dressing room, and we have a lot of fun. And the seniors in the team have always been very approachable. I love dancing whenever I want to celebrate, and playing the guitar is my biggest stress-buster,” she said.

The Indian team will next tour West Indies, beginning with an ODI series which starts on November 1.

