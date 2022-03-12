STC vs CLT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, March 12, 1:00 PM IST Saturday

STC vs CLT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match between Sonari Town Club and Club Triranga: In the 11th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Sonari Town Club will have a go at the Club Triranga. The encounter will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 01:00 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

Club Triranga and Sonari Town Club have delivered contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. Club Triranga are the top team in the tournament as they are undefeatable in the league. The club has secured victory in all its three games to collect six points. In their last match, Triranga defeated Radial Club by five wickets.

On the other hand, Sonari Town Club need to make a comeback in the league at the earliest. They have won just one game while losing as many as two matches. They faced a loss at the hands of Nirvana S.A by a massive 85 runs.

Ahead of the match between Sonari Town Club and Club Triranga; here is everything you need to know:

STC vs CLT Telecast

Sonari Town Club vs Club Triranga game will not be telecast in India

STC vs CLT Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

STC vs CLT Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 01:00 PM IST on March 12, Saturday.

STC vs CLT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Protyush Bora

Vice-captain - Pulkit Jain

Suggested Playing XI for STC vs CLT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sandip Paul

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Manash Gogoi, Protyush Bora

Allrounders: Sanjib Barman, Pulkit Jain, Nilotpal Das

Bowlers: Parag Barman, Arup Das, Pritish Ray, Ridip Mohan

STC vs CLT Probable XIs

Sonari Town Club: Rajnik Magar, Irfan Ansari(wk), Protyush Bora©, Sanjib Barman, Surojit Rajkonwar, Bishal Newar, Konseng Gohain, Chow Khunlung, Pulkit Jain, Ridip Mohan, Bishal Saikia

Club Triranga: Bishal Saha, Arup Das©, Krishna Das, Pallavkumar Das, Sandip Paul(wk), Parag Barman, Pritish Ray, Gaurav Talukdar, Nilotpal Das, Manash Gogoi, Ranjan Bikash Das

