Stefanie Taylor & Anisa Mohammed Clinch Thrilling West Indies Win Against India
A captain’s knock first by Stefanie Taylor and then a superb bowling performance by Anisa Mohammed to back that up helped the West Indies clinch a thrilling 1 run win against the visiting Indian team in the first ICC Women's Championship ODI in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
