Stefanie Taylor & Anisa Mohammed Clinch Thrilling West Indies Win Against India

A captain’s knock first by Stefanie Taylor and then a superb bowling performance by Anisa Mohammed to back that up helped the West Indies clinch a thrilling 1 run win against the visiting Indian team in the first ICC Women's Championship ODI in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 2, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
Stefanie Taylor & Anisa Mohammed Clinch Thrilling West Indies Win Against India

A captain’s knock first by Stefanie Taylor and then a superb bowling performance by Anisa Mohammed to back that up helped the West Indies clinch a thrilling 1 run win against the visiting Indian team in the first ICC Women's Championship ODI in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, the hosts, led by Taylor (94) and Natasa McLean (51) smashed vital half centuries and led the charge as the rest of the batting failed to make an impression against India’s bowlers.

Along with Taylor and McLean, Chedean Nation (43) added some important runs too as West Indies went onto post 225/7.

For India, it was once again the likes of Jhulan Goswami (1/46), Deepti Sharma (2/41) and Shikha Pandey (2/38) who rose to the occasion with the ball and picked five wickets amongst themselves.

In response, Priya Punia (75) and Jemimah Rodrigues (41) started off well for India and put on a 78-run partnership before Taylor struck.

Punia and Poonam Raut (22) continued to build slowly before India lost their second wicket with the score at 124.

Punia, who smashed six boundaries in her knock, had taken India to within 55 runs with her half century and fell Mohammed after putting on a 46-run partnership with Mithali Raj (20).

Harmanpreet Kaur (5), who caught an absolute blinder at the boundary to dismiss Taylor earlier in the day, could not follow that up with a similar showing with the bat.

Deepti Sharma (19) and Jhulan Goswami (14*) hardly had any support from the rest of the lower order in the final stages of the chase as India squandered a chance to register an emphatic win.

When India needed eight runs off six balls to win the game, Mohammed rose to the challenge, striking with the first and final deliveries of the last over.

She dismissed Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav for golden ducks, leaving Goswami stranded as West Indies clinched a close win.

Anisa MohammedIndia womenStefanie TaylorWest Indies women

