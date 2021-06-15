Step Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Majestic Palatial Villa in Mumbai

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar broke and rewrote several records before announcing his retirement in 2013. After bidding adieu to cricket, Tendulkar spends a lot of quality time with his family in his breathtaking mansion in Bandra, Mumbai.

Tendulkar often shares update from his villa on his Instagram in form of photos and videos and it gives us a sneak peek into his home.

However, according to a report published in DNA, Tendulkar’s bungalow has multiple floors, two basements, terrace and it is spread over in 6000 sqft area. Tendulkar’s home used to be a dilapidated bungalow when he bought it in 2007 for Rs 39 crores. And now it is reportedly worth Rs 100 crores.

Tendulkar’s living room is designed in a stylish manner using white and brown colour and its ceiling height is almost 20 feet. The plush couches and colourful cushions make the living room even more beautiful.

Tendulkar and his kids’ room – Sara and Arjun – are on two different sides of the house and it is connected by a glass bridge. The former Indian skipper’s house also has a beautiful garden.

Tendulkar made his Test debut for India in 1989 against Pakistan in Karachi and he played his last red-ball match in 2013 against West Indies in Mumbai. Overall, he represented India in 200 Test matches and scored 15921 runs at an impressive average of 53.78. He also scalped 46 wickets at an economy rate of 3.52. He has also registered 51 centuries, 68 fifties and six doubles hundreds under his name in the longest format of the game.

Tendulkar played 463 ODIs for India and scored 18426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.35. He also struck 49 hundred and one double hundred and 96 fifties in one-dayers. He played just one T20 match for India and score 10 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here