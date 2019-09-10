Stephen Fleming to Coach Trentbridge Based Side in The Hundred

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has been appointed as the head coach of the Trentbridge based team for The Hundred.
Fleming, a former Chennai Super Kings player and currently the coach, holds the distinction of being the most successful coach in the IPL.
That apart, he has coached with the Melbourne Stars to two Big Bash finals in four seasons.
"I am looking forward to returning to Nottingham," Fleming said.
"It was a special part of my career and it allowed me to fall back in love with the game. My memories with Nottingham and Trent Bridge are outstanding.
"I'm really looking forward to working with some of the talented local coaches. You really have to be on your game from the first pick in The Draft and make sure you get players that represent what you stand for and how you want to play. Having local coaches is a massive part of that - working with our three counties - to tap into their knowledge of the players."
Former Yorkshire player Salliann Briggs has been named as the head coach of the Women's team at Nottingham.
Briggs is also the coach of the Hobart Hurricanes, and has previously been in charge of Loughborough Lightning where she took them to a maiden Finals Day appearance in 2016.
"It's a great opportunity and I'm really looking forward to getting started and building the team," Briggs said.
"When The Hundred was first announced I was struck by how it was different from the IPL and the Big Bash. I thought it was a great idea to create something different from those tournaments, rather than attempt to compete with them.
"Since then you look at the coaches who are getting involved - and it looks as if the best players want to be involved as well - and it just feels like we're set to be involved in a really good tournament."
