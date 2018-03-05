Steve Smith and Boys Add to South Africa's Misery in Durban

This was South Africa’s 15th loss in 43 matches, they have managed to be victorious on 14 occasions and have a win rate of just 32.55% which is the worst among active Test venues with a minimum of 10 matches to have been played.
Furthermore, Australia have won their sixth match against the Proteas at this venue and have a win rate of 54.54%. Clearly, the venue is not close to being a fortress for the Proteas. Australia have won their last three matches in their last 5 encounters against South Africa at the venue. Apart from this game, Australia won by 175 runs against South Africa in 2009, Australia won by 112 runs against South Africa in 2006, Australia lost by 5 wickets in 2002 and they drew in 1994.
South Africa have the best winning rate at the SuperSport Park in Centurion with 18 wins in 23 games at 78.26%. In Cape Town, they have won 24 of the 55 games at 43.64%. St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth stands third with 12 wins in 28 games at 42.86%. The Wanderers Stadium is fourth on the list with 15 wins in 38 games at 39.47%. Durban stands at 14 wins in 43 games at a dismal rate of 32.55%.
With the 118-run win in the opening game, Steve Smith and boys have ensured that Australia have won all but one of the opening Tests in bilateral series since 1997.
Australia won by an innings and 196 runs in Johannesburg in 1997, won by an innings & 360 runs at the same venue in 2002, won by seven wickets in Cape Town in 2006, won by 162 runs in Johannesburg in 2009, won by 8 wickets in Cape Town in 2011, won by 281 runs in Centurion in 2014 and now by 118 runs.
It took Australia 18 minutes and 22 balls to claim the last South African wicket on Monday when Quinton De Kock swung across the line and was leg before wicket to Josh Hazlewood for 83. South Africa were bowled out for 298, adding five runs to their overnight total of 293 for nine. The win gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
First Published: March 5, 2018, 4:44 PM IST