Steve Smith and David Warner Play Together For the First Time in Australia Since Ban

The two appeared for their respective Sydney club teams in a game at Coogee Oval also featuring Shane Watson and with Test great Waugh and bowling legend Mitchell Johnson watching from the grandstands.
Both players were given a warm reception by a bumper crowd and spent time signing autographs and posing for pictures, with no sign of animosity towards them, according to cricket.com.au.
"You pinch yourself a little when you walk in the changing room and the guys are talking about the working week, It puts it in perspective, we have been living in a bubble for a long time," Warner was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
Talking about the ban, the Australian opener added that it is important for the team to move forward.
"I'm sitting here with 12 months on the sidelines, that's the way I look at it, That's why I want everyone to keep being positive about the guys who are playing . We can't just sit here and keep saying 'are they are going to be in or not'.
"There's going to be some negative impact with what happened, but we have to put our best foot forward to make sure Australians are enjoying cricket. We put our hands up, we were ashamed of what happened, but we are here to try and promote cricket. We are trying to get Australians back loving it," he added.
Warner's Randwick Petersham was sent in to bat by Smith's Sutherland and he spanked two boundaries before cutting a ball from Austin Waugh to backward point on 13.
Smith fared better when his turn came to bat, compiling 48 before being stumped. Former Test all-rounder Watson overshadowed them both with a 41-ball 63 to help Sutherland win by three wickets.
It marked the first time Smith and Warner had shared a pitch since being sent home in disgrace from Australia's tour of South Africa in March for their role in attempting to alter the ball with sandpaper.
They were both banned from international and state cricket for a year, but are allowed to play at club level.
The duo have faced each other in recent times during the Caribbean Premier League where Warner represented St. Lucia Stars and Smith was part of Barbados Tridents. They also came up against each other during the Global Canada T20 League earlier this year.
They have not been seen together publicly since the scandal turned their lives upside down, but according to the Sydney Daily Telegraph they have been in regular weekly contact and continue to get along well.
First Published: November 10, 2018, 3:04 PM IST