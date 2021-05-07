Steve Smith and Wife Dani Willis Roped in as Ambassador For a Cashback Reward Platform

Australian star batsman Steve Smith and his wife Dani Willis have been roped in as the ambassador for a cashback reward platform. The couple signed a lucrative brand deal with the company and said that they chose to work with the brand because they use it ‘all the time’.

As ambassadors of the company, the couple will also offer a sneak peek into their life by sharing their ‘shopping tips and habits’ while showcasing the best saving opportunities.

Talking about the deal, Smith said that he believed that the platform was a brilliant idea as it gives cash rewards on top of the discount that it offers on various brands. This deal comes at a time when the couple is away from each other because of the ongoing pandemic.

Smith is a part of the 38-member team of Australian cricketers, commentators, umpires and other support staff from IPL 14 and will remain in the Maldives till the travel ban from Australia is lifted after May 15.

Cricket Australia announced that the entire team will be staying in Maldives for 10 days before quarantining for 14 days after their return to Australia. The CA added that the BCCI has arranged a charter plane for the return of Australians who were part of the now-suspended IPL 14. Australia currently has a travel ban imposed that restricts any travel back from India even for the country’s own citizen. The government will also be ferrying common Australian citizen from India through special planes after May 15.

The current surge in the number of coronavirus cases in India forced BCCI and IPL governing council to suspend the IPL 14. Several players, support staff working with various franchises were reported to have tested positive despite the tournament being played under a bio-secure bubble. The BCCI will be assessing the options and might consider conducting the remaining tournament outside India after discussing the cricketing window with other boards and players.

