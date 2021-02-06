Steve Smith & Beth Mooney Top the 2021 Australian Cricket Awards Australia's star batsman Steve Smith and Women's T20 World Cup hero Beth Mooney have bagged the highest honours at the 2021 Australia Cricket Awards. Mooney won the ninth Belinda Clark Award, and just the fourth player to since 2013, to get the honour. Mooney was a big hit during during the voting period with 555 runs from 17 knocks, averaging 42.69 with six half centuries to her name.

On the other hand Steve Smith topped the run charts with 1098 at 45.75 across all formats, blasting four half centuries and four tons.

Recap of all Australian Cricket Awards winners

Allan Border Medal – Steve Smith

Belinda Clark Award – Beth Mooney

Men’s Test Player of the Year – Pat Cummins

Men’s ODI Player of the Year – Steve Smith

Women’s ODI Player of the Year – Rachael Haynes

Men’s T20I Player of the Year – Ashton Agar

Community Impact Award – Josh Lalor

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year – Shaun Marsh

Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year – Will Sutherland

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year – Elyse Vilanni

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year – Hannah Darlington

Australian Cricket Hall of Fame – Johnny Mullagh, Merv Hughes and Lisa Sthalekar

After 2015 and 2018, Smith won his third award. On the other hand, many had tipped Pat Cummins to win the award for his exceptional performance with the ball throughout the year.

Both, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke have won the award four times -- most by any player till now. Pat Cummins was a clear winner of the Test Player of the Year after a wonderful season in the baggy green.

"I was a bit surprised," Smith told reporters after being awarded the medal.

"I didn't feel I probably had the biggest Test summer which normally holds the most votes.

"I think my one-day cricket was pretty good last year so got a lot of votes there.

"It's obviously an honour to win this for the third time, so really excited.

"For the rest of the night, I'll be at home hopefully watching the Sixers win another tournament."