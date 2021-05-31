Steve Smith Blindfolded and Checking Out His Bats - Wife Shares Pictures

Former Australia captain and star batsman Steve Smith is known for his unique mannerisms on and off the field. On the field, he has his own ‘style’ of leaving the balls outside off stump, and his own technique that doesn’t adhere to the normal cricket coaching manual. Off the field, he is known to be a compulsive ‘shadow batter’, mock-tapping his bat whenever he gets the chance, including in hotel rooms.

Smith’s wife Dani Willis shared a throwback photo, of a blindfolded Smith picking up and checking out his bats.

“Flashback to Steve doing Steve things. I think he was trying to work out which bat had the better pick up?!”, she captioned it.

Australia’s Aaron Finch was among users who found it amusing and couldn’t stop laughing.

Smith was a part of the Delhi Capitals side in the IPL 2021 before it was suspended. He was among the Australian players to complete his hotel quarantine in Australia, having reached there from Maldives.

Smith had to step down as Australia captain after the ball-tampering saga in 2018. However, current captain Tim Paine said he would support Smith if he becomes captain again,

“I think so. Obviously, I don’t make that decision but the time I played with Steve as captain he was excellent.

“Certainly tactically he is as good as you get,” he was quoted as saying by News Corp media recently.

“Then obviously South Africa events happened and he’s not doing it anymore. But, yeah, I would support him getting that job again.”

However, with the issue resurfacing recently, former Australia captains Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor said it’ll be tough for Smith to be captain again.

“I think it’s time to move on. To me, if you go back to Smith, you’re going backwards. It’s time to look ahead, not in the rear-vision mirror,” Chappell said.

Speaking on Channel 9’s show Sports Sunday, Taylor said, “It doesn’t help. No doubt about it, it doesn’t help his case.”

