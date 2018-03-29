Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Steve Smith Breaks Down During Press Conference, Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Ball Tampering Scandal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 29, 2018, 2:53 PM IST
Steve Smith Breaks Down During Press Conference, Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Ball Tampering Scandal

Steve Smith break down during conference. (AFP Image)

New Delhi: Tainted Australia skipper Steve Smith broke down during his interaction with the media at the Sydney Airport and said that he is 'deeply sorry' for what transpired in the Cape Town Test last Saturday. The Australian batsman was speaking to media for the first time after the tainted trio of Smith, Warner and Bancroft were handed sanctions by Cricket Australia.

Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months each while Bancroft has been suspended for 9 months for ball tampering in the third Test against South Africa last week. The trio was also barred from taking part in forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as well by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.

"I want to, as captain of the Australian cricket team, I take full responsibility. I made a serious error in judgement. It was a failure of leadership, my leadership. I will do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused," Smith, who was visibly emotional, read from a piece of paper.

"If any good is to come from this it can be a lesson for others and I hope I can be a force for change. I know I’ll regret this for the rest of my life. I’m absolutely gutted," he added.

((More to Follow))

Related Story

Also Watch

ball tamperingcameron bancroftCape Town TestDavid WarnerSmith Press Conferencesouth africa vs australiasouth africa vs australia 2018steve smith
First Published: March 29, 2018, 2:43 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking