Steve Smith Breaks Down During Press Conference, Takes 'Full Responsibility' for Ball Tampering Scandal

Smith and Warner were banned for 12 months each while Bancroft has been suspended for 9 months for ball tampering in the third Test against South Africa last week. The trio was also barred from taking part in forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as well by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.
"I want to, as captain of the Australian cricket team, I take full responsibility. I made a serious error in judgement. It was a failure of leadership, my leadership. I will do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused," Smith, who was visibly emotional, read from a piece of paper.
"If any good is to come from this it can be a lesson for others and I hope I can be a force for change. I know I’ll regret this for the rest of my life. I’m absolutely gutted," he added.
((More to Follow))
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
ball tamperingcameron bancroftCape Town TestDavid WarnerSmith Press Conferencesouth africa vs australiasouth africa vs australia 2018steve smith
First Published: March 29, 2018, 2:43 PM IST