fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

PTI |June 16, 2020, 9:57 AM IST
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli Batting 'Freak', Picks Jadeja as Best Fielder

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the best fielder in the game right now, according to Australian batting star Steve Smith, who also rated KL Rahul as the most impressive among the younger crop.

Smith, who answered questions sent in by his fans on Instagram on Sunday, also said the Indian Premier League is his favourite tournament to play in.

Jadeja known for his quick and sharp fielding tactics has earned praise from several former players and respect from the current stars and Smith is no different.

Asked who the best fielder in the current lot of players Smith simply replied stating it was Jadeja.

When quizzed about which Indian player has impressed him the most, the Australian batting mainstay said: “KL Rahul. Very good player!”

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019: When Virat Kohli Asked Booing Crowd to Cheer for Steve Smith

Rahul, who has played 36 Tests, 32 ODIs, and 42 T20Is for Indian, has become a regular member of the national team in white-ball cricket. Besides showcasing his skills with the willow, Rahul also bears the responsibility of being the wicketkeeper in the limited-overs format.

Asked about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Smith responded saying the former Indian skipper is a “Legend! Mr Cool”. While he called the current captain Virat Kohli a “freak” when it comes to batting ability.

The Rajasthan Royals batsman, who rated his first innings his 144 at Birmingham in the first Ashes Test last year as his favourite Test knock till date, said the Indian Premier League (IPL) is his favourite tournament.

“Tough to beat the IPL. Playing with and against the best players from around the world.”

India is scheduled to travel to Australian for a full series later the year and the 31-year-old said, “Can’t wait. Going to be awesome.”

Asked about his opinion on India batting great Rahul Dravid, Smith said “what a lovely gentleman and seriously good player.”

