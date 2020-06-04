Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Steve Smith Currently a Better Batsman Than Virat Kohli: Brett Lee

Brett Lee believes Steve Smith is currently a better batsman than Virat Kohli although he believes the gap between the two is minimal.

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
Steve Smith Currently a Better Batsman Than Virat Kohli: Brett Lee

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee believes Steve Smith is currently a better batsman than Virat Kohli although he believes the gap between the two is minimal.

Lee picked Smith ahead of the Indian cricket team captain for the way he bounced back from his suspension and continued to score runs across formats.

"Who do I think is the best? Look, it’s so hard to pick because there’s a lot of qualities in both players that I enjoy. I try to look at it from a bowlers’ perspective and see if there are any flaws that I would try to exploit. There’s obviously very little," Lee told Cricbuzz.

"They are two different players. Virat Kohli is technically sound, hits down the ground. He used to nick off a number of years ago but he’s tightened up and that’s not the case anymore.

"He’s a great leader as well. Kohli is definitely right up there. Steve Smith has been through a lot over the last couple of years and his rise back to stardom again has been amazing.

"He’s a completely different batsman (to Kohli). Who would I pick at the moment? Because of what he’s been through I would go with Steve Smith.

"Smith took his punishment on the chin, did his time and has come back brilliantly and for me that shows his mental strength. ‘People were talking about him being as good as Sir Don Bradman and he still could be despite having some time out of the game."

Brett Leecricketcricket newssteve smithvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more