Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft Sent Home, James Sutherland Presser, Highlights: As it Happened

Sutherland: The spirit of cricket is extremely important and it is the duty of every player to uphold the spirit of the game. The captain has more responsibility but that has to be upheld.
Sutherland: The response from the public is not terribly surprising. It's a reminder of how important the game is to Australian fans
Sutherland: The sport of cricket is meant to inspire kids to take up the sport and idolise the players. But if that hasn't happened then it is a sorry state of affairs and that needs to change. We are not comfortable with what has happened. We are probing the matter and sanctions will be imposed within the next 24 hours.
James Sutherland: The three players have been reported from their act. Once the investigation is completed in the next 24 hours, the sanctions will be announced accordingly. All three, Warner, Smith and Bancroft will be sent back to Australia on Wednesday. The replacements will come in within 24 hours.
James Sutherland: Preliminary findings of the probe are out, though the probe isn't over. The findings are - Prior knowledge was with David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft only. No one knew about the plan other than these three. Darren Lehmann was not in the know how and will continue as the coach of the team.
This is what senior Australian cricket writer Peter Lalor believes will happen after the much awaited press conference - They will face disciplinary when they get back. This press conf will be half an hour, we expect those guys to be sent home, they have been charged and are not able to play. When they get home they will go to code of conduct hearing. They will find out their fate. It's not going to be pretty for anyone. There have been splits in the team before, they can act any way they want, there is terrible strain in the group. Smith is struggling, Bancroft is not holding up well, Warner is in a bunker. The best thing that can happen is that the 3 of them go home. The others get on with the job. For the first time in history, Australia are going to show up, people on the team have admitted that to me. In these circumstances the game has been a second thought.
The Sydney Morning Herald believes that David Warner is the chief conspirator for this ball tampering saga, and what adds a bit of spice on that exact bit is that when during the lunch break at Newlands on Day 3 of the third Test, Quinton de Kock was toying with the Australians. Did Warner's clash with de Kock from earlier in the series have anything to do with this incident, as a motivating factor to dismiss the batsman and keep the Aussies afloat?
Reports in The Guardian suggest, the alleged 'Leadership Group' of the Australian team who were involved in this matter are in fact none other than David Warner and Steve Smith. The three bowlers who bring balance to the Group on other days are Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon - all of whom are enraged since they had no idea about a plan like this.
Of course along with the players, the other big name involved in this matter is the coach Darren Lehman who took over the team in 2013 once Mickey Arthur was sacked as Australia coach. Currently, Lehmann is understandably not in the frame of mind to answer questions. He avoided the media once the team landed at the Joburg airport.
Hello and Welcome to the live blog for Cricket Australia's James Sutherland's Press Conference which is expected to begin in Johannesburg in less than an hour from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates on the ball-tampering saga that has rocked the very foundation of Australian cricket. In the dock in the matter currently are Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.
