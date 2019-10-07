Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: IRE VS HK

live
IRE IRE
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

07 Oct, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Lahore

07 Oct, 201919:00 IST

Match 7: IRE VS NEP

upcoming
IRE IRE
NEP NEP

Lahore

09 Oct, 201911:00 IST

Match 8: OMA VS NED

upcoming
OMA OMA
NED NED

Lahore

09 Oct, 201915:00 IST

Steve Smith & David Warner to Represent New South Wales in Sheffield Shield

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner will play their first domestic Sheffield Shield matches in almost two years when they turn out on Thursday for New South Wales against Queensland.

Associated Press |October 7, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Steve Smith & David Warner to Represent New South Wales in Sheffield Shield

Australia batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner will play their first domestic Sheffield Shield matches in almost two years when they turn out on Thursday for New South Wales against Queensland.

Neither player has appeared in a four-day match Shield since November 2017 when both also appeared for New South Wales against Queensland.

The pair missed all of the 2018-19 season while serving 12-month suspensions for their role in the March 2018 ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

They were named on Monday to play for New South Wales in the first round of the 2019-2020 season along with Australia teammate Mitchell Starc.

Smith and Warner returned to Test cricket during the Ashes series in England in August and September.

David Warnernew south walessheffield shieldsteve smith

Related stories

Australia Bowlers Give Shield Games a Miss Ahead of Home Summer
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 2:13 PM IST

Australia Bowlers Give Shield Games a Miss Ahead of Home Summer

Lack of Continuity has Hampered Australia in T20Is: Finch
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 1:28 PM IST

Lack of Continuity has Hampered Australia in T20Is: Finch

Ashton Turner Out for Four to Six Weeks With Broken Finger
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 10:52 AM IST

Ashton Turner Out for Four to Six Weeks With Broken Finger

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more