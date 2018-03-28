Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Steve Smith, David Warner Won't Take Part in IPL 2018: BCCI

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 28, 2018, 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) sides Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a big blow ahead of the eleventh edition of the cash-rich league as Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned from taking part in the league by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the aftermath of the ball tampering controversy, on Wednesday.

Both Smith and Warner have been banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia and the Indian cricket body have now come out to say that the disgraced duo won't feature in the upcoming edition of the league.

"The CoA, in consultation with BCCI Acting President Mr CK Khanna, IPL Chairman Mr Rajeev Shukla and BCCI Acting Hon. Secretary Mr Amitabh Choudhary, has decided to ban Mr Smith and Mr Warner with immediate effect from participation in IPL 2018. The BCCI hopes that the cricketers participating in the IPL hold the highest regard for the Spirit of Cricket and Code of Conduct for Players and Match Officials," the BCCI statement read.

Speaking to CNN News 18, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said: "I am not aware of the punishment yet as dissed out by Cricket Australia but if they (Warner and Smith) are banned by their own cricket body then they won't take part in the IPL."

Meanwhile, IPL commissioner Rajiv Shukla also said that the Aussie duo won't be allowed to take part in the league and the SRH and RR will get a chance to replace the banned players.

"The franchises will get replacements for the players as they (David Warner and Steve Smith) will not be allowed to play this year," Rajiv Shukla told media-persons.

Cricketnext had broken this story first as earlier, a senior BCCI official had said that all speculations mean nothing if the CA bans them for even two months as any player banned by his host body cannot be a part of the IPL.

“To be honest, I don’t understand what all the cry is about. If the CA goes ahead and bans them, there is no way that the IPL franchises can accommodate them, just like Andre Russell had to skip the IPL after he was caught violating doping clauses. If CA says that they have decided to ban the two players, that is where it all ends for them as far as IPL 11 is concerned. The IPL GC actually has no role,” the official had said.

