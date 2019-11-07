Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Steve Smith Delighted to Have Passed Elbow-Test

Australia's final T20 of the summer is in Perth against Pakistan on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 7, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Steve Smith Delighted to Have Passed Elbow-Test

While it is Steve Smith’s batting that has been making the headlines since his return to the game, what Australian fans would have loved seeing is how he ran out Imad Wasim with a long and flat throw.

Smith, earlier in the year was battling an elbow injury that needed surgery in January and that restricted him to positions inside the inner fielding circle during the IPL, where he remarked he could only throw at 70 per cent of his ability.

With his accurate throw helping run out Wasim, Smith also passed the elbow fitness test.

"I haven't had to throw full tilt a lot," he said in Perth on Wednesday. "(But) the run-out I got yesterday, I actually gave that a fair bit and it felt pretty good.

"The elbow's going good and there's been no trouble there at all, which is nice."

Now fully fit, Smith hopes to make the role of fielding in important boundary positions his own as soon as possible.

"Definitely. I enjoy fielding out on the fence and getting in those hot spots," he said.

Australian coach Justin Langer only recently labelled fielding as a non-negotiable job for the team.

"I've said all along one of my important KPIs is how we throw, because it's indicative of our attitude and our athleticism," Langer told Cricinfo last month.

"In fielding, you're under the pump because you can't afford to make mistakes."

"Our fielding's been pretty good, although that's an area we keep working on," Langer said.

"We need to get brilliant at (it)."

Australia's final T20 of the summer is in Perth against Pakistan on Friday.

