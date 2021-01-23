Steve Smith DRS Review in Sydney was Flawed, Technology Providers Admit Mistake

Managing director of the company Virtual Eye, Ian Taylor has admitted that because of a human error, a fourth stump appeared on the screen during the third Test match in Sydney.

Managing director of the company Virtual Eye, Ian Taylor has admitted that because of a human error, a fourth stump appeared on the screen during the India Australia test match. The incident happened on day 3 of the third India Australia test which was held at Australia’s Sydney Cricket Ground. Australian batsman Steve Smith faced a ball by Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and it struck low on the pad. After the on-field umpire declared that Steve was not out, the bowling side had asked for a review.

That is when a fourth stump appeared on screen, marking an inconsistency between the graphic of the ball’s path and the actual image of the shot on which it had been overlaid. Although the decision was not compromised as Steve Smith was declared not out.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Ian said that the ball was tracked normally in their system and they had seen that it had missed stumps. Speaking about the system, he said that when the third umpire calls for it, the ball trackback is superimposed and played over the end on a broadcast TV camera for the Decision Review System (DRS).

Ian added that the two TV cameras at each end of the pitch are calibrated to ensure that they are aligned when the ball track is played on live camera.

He said, “When we did that, before going to air, it was fine and the ball was clearly missing.”

The MD explained that the end-on camera had lost focus for a moment which disturbed the calibration. Ian said that it usually happens a few times during the day, however, it was for the first time that the camera lost focus between the time they tracked the ball and the time they had to replay it.

He explained that there are three virtual stumps that are aligned to the real ones. This time, the fourth stump was visible as they lost the calibration.

Taking full responsibility for the incident, Ian said that fortunately that did not affect the decision but admitted that it should still have not happened. The company Virtual Eye operates DRS in Australia and New Zealand.